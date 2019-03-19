Cops probing death of Castello caretaker

The police in ‘A’ Division are investigating the death of a 50-year-old caretaker, whose lifeless body was yesterday morning discovered in the yard of the Castello Housing Scheme property he oversaw for a number of years.

He has been identified as Lancelot Grandsoult.

Grandsoult was discovered lying face down at Lot 22 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown around 7.30am by residents of the area.

At the time, he was shirtless. A container containing what appears to be blood was found next to his body.

While there were no visible marks of violence about this body, blood was reportedly seen around his nose and mouth…..