Corentyne chamber calls on President to set elections date

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce yesterday called on President David Granger to set a date for general and regional elections and to engage opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo to extend the life of the National Assembly.

“Come March 21, 2019, the ninety days stated by the constitution would expire and the government would become illegal and no self-serving interpretations of the constitution can change that,” the Chamber said in a statement, which addressed the fallout of the passage of a no-confidence motion against the government last December.

“The buck stops at the President and not the Chairman of GECOM [Guyana Elections Commission]. We are calling on the president to respect the constitution he [is] sworn to uphold,” it added…..