Karate instructor charged with showing obscene photos of ex

A 65-year-old man was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with showing obscene photos of his ex-girlfriend.

Godfrey Taylor, of Lot 38 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charge was read against him.

It is alleged that on December 15th, 2018, at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Taylor knowingly and without lawful excuse exhibited obscene photos of the woman.

Taylor, a martial arts teacher, denied the allegation.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, who noted that the defendant and the victim once shared an intimate relationship, made no objection to bail being granted.

The Chief Magistrate later granted the accused his release on $10,000 bail and adjourned the matter until March 20th.