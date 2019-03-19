Man accused of America St jewellery theft granted bail

Bail was granted to a 39-year-old man on Wednesday after he denied an allegation that he stole jewellery before fraudulently converting it for his own use.

It was alleged that Seon Van Nooten, on February 28, at America Street, stole a gold chain valued $100,000 and a silver band, valued $20,000, after which he fraudulently converted the jewellery mentioned in the charge for his own use. The jewellery belonged to Mark Patterson.

Van Nooten pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.

With no objections by Prosecutor Seon Blackman, Van Nooten was granted bail in the sum of $75,000, and will make his next court appearance for the matter on April 3, 2019.