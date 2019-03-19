Miner charged with robbery, assaulting cops

A miner is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with robbing a couple and assaulting two police officers during his arrest.

Orin Ridley, 26, was charged with robbing Sadika Ramlakhan of her cellular phone and other items, amounting to $25,600, on January 31st, 2019 at Albert Street, Albouystown, George-town, while being armed with a gun.

It is also alleged that on the same date while being armed with a gun, he robbed Akash Ramlakhan of his pedal cycle, valued $18,000…..