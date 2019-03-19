Miner gets bail on ganja trafficking charge

A miner was yesterday granted bail after he denied having over two pounds of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

It is alleged that Alex Thomas, 26, had in his possession 1,035 grammes (equivalent to over 2.2 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on March 15th, 2019, at ‘Vulture Boat Service Landing,’ at Bartica.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One…..