No bail for men accused of shooting at pregnant woman and son

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged in a city court with shooting at a pregnant woman and her teenage son.

Devon Gillis, and Andre Scott, both 26, were read two joint charges of discharging a loaded firearm.

The first charge alleges that on March 8th, at Campbell and Sussex streets, they discharged a loaded firearm at Anastasia Rodrigues, with intent to maim disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

It was further alleged that on the same date, they discharged a loaded firearm at Shane Gordon…..