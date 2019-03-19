No bail for men accused of shooting at pregnant woman and son

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged in a city court with shooting at a pregnant woman and her teenage son.
Devon Gillis, and Andre Scott, both 26, were read two joint charges of discharging a loaded firearm.
The first charge alleges that on March 8th, at Campbell and Sussex streets, they discharged a loaded firearm at Anastasia Rodrigues, with intent to maim disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.
It was further alleged that on the same date, they discharged a loaded firearm at Shane Gordon…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments