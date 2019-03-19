Guyana News

No bail for men accused of shooting at pregnant woman and son

By Staff Writer
Devon Gillis

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged in a city court with shooting at a pregnant woman and her teenage son.

Devon Gillis, and Andre Scott, both 26, were read two joint charges of discharging a loaded firearm.

The first charge alleges that on March 8th, at Campbell and Sussex streets, they discharged a loaded firearm at Anastasia Rodrigues, with intent to maim disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

It was further alleged that on the same date, they discharged a loaded firearm at Shane Gordon…..

More in Guyana News

Corentyne chamber calls on President to set elections date

Corentyne chamber calls on President to set elections date

Belle West handyman found dead

Belle West handyman found dead

Melanie Damishana cyclist dies after accident

