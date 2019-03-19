Guyana News

Police hunting suspects over chopping of cousins

By Staff Writer
Nirpaul Mangal

The police are currently on the hunt for two suspects in relation to the chopping of cousins: Nirpaul Mangal and Desmond Sharzaman during last week at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Contacted for a an update on the matter yesterday afternoon, Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus told Stabroek News that investigators are currently on the hunt for the duo who remain on the lam.

“We currently have the names of two individuals that we are looking for”, Brutus said…..

