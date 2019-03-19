Police nab Mahaica farmer accused of chopping wife

After managing to evade the police for three weeks, Fazil Osman, the farmer who is accused of brutally chopping his reputed wife, Vashtie Mahase while she was accompanying a rural constable to serve a protection order on him at Mahaica has been arrested.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus who informed Stabroek News that Osman, 39, was arrested by the police around 3.30pm yesterday at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Mahase, 21, was attacked and chopped on February 24th…..