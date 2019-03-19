Raffik elected president of Central Corentyne Chamber

Mohammed Raffik, of Raffik and Sons Construction, was unanimously voted president of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC).

Raffik, who is now taking over from Poonai Bhigroog, had served as president of the chamber for two consecutive terms previously, during the periods 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to 2018. He was very outspoken during his time as president.

Other elected office bearers of the chamber include: Vice President, Tajpaul Adjodhea; Treasurer, Noel Sookhai; Assistant Treasurer, Imran Hamid; Secretary, Bibi Azeez; Assistant Secretary, Krishnanand Raghunadan; and Public Relations Officer, Poonai Bhigroog.

The chamber, which was founded in 2004, yesterday said that it is already in preparation mode to host the 15th edition of the annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair.

The expo, which is a brainchild of the chamber, was first hosted in 2005, some eight months after the chamber was established. It has become a calendar event for local and overseas-based Guyanese.