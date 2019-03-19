UK envoy voices fear over impact on business if no elections pact reached

Calling for consensus between the country’s political leaders on a way forward before Thursday’s constitutional deadline for the holding of new elections, British High Commissioner Greg Quinn yesterday expressed fear that in the absence of an agreement business in Guyana will suffer.

“I, therefore, urge, indeed, I implore, the political leadership of this country to get together and agree [on] a constitutional way forward for this country. It is absolutely imperative this happens. If no way is found to move forward, I fear there will be a further and more harmful impact on business and investment in Guyana. None of us in this room want that,” he said during the opening session of the 129th Annual General Meeting of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Quinn very early in his feature address dedicated a few minutes to commenting on Guyana’s current political situation…..