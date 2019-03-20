Above normal levels of spring tide expected this week, MoPI warns

Residents of low lying coastal areas, those residing along the banks of rivers, and mariners, are being warned of high tides expected this week, which threaten to overtop the sea defence.

In a public advisory from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Sea and River Defence Department, residents have been advised to take all necessary precaution during the spring tides period which began on March 18 and goes up to March 24.

It was noted that the highest tides are expected to reach 3.30 metres on Thursday, March 21, at 4:21 am and 4:26 pm, then 3.32 metres on Friday, March 22, at 5:01 pm…..