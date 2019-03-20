Accused in rape of three-year-old freed

A young man accused of raping a three-year-old girl walked out of the Sexual Offences Court a free man yesterday afternoon after a jury returned a majority verdict, acquitting him of the crime.

The 12-member jury, by a proportion of 10 to two, found Conway Grey not guilty of raping the child on June 19th, 2015.

In her admonition to the visibly-relieved Grey, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who presided over the trial, told him to use the opportunity to ensure that he never again finds himself in similar circumstances that would warrant him being placed before a court…..