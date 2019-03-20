Alfred wins Designer of Year at Mash awards

Trevor Alfred was named the Designer of the Year when the annual Mashramani Awards Ceremony was held at the National Cultural Centre last Friday.

Alfred, who was presented with the Neil Chan Designer of the Year Award, was also given a cheque for $250,000. Also walking away with several trophies for designing in various categories were Antonio Paul and Nelsion Nurse.

For the children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade, Smyth Street Nursery walked away with the first-place trophy for the Nursery Band category, while Graham’s Hall Primary copped the first place trophy for the Primary Band category and Tucville Secondary won for the Secondary Band category. The Hinterland Scholarship Division copped the first-place trophy in the Other Children’s Group category, while Region Four carried away the first-place trophy for Regional Presentation…..