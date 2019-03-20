Attorney General’s Chamber slams ‘fake’ voucher

The Attorney General’s Chamber last night decried as counterfeit a voucher purporting to be for the payment of Grenadian attorney Dr Francis Alexis for services being rendered to the Guyana Government.

The image of the voucher was posted on the Facebook page of former Attorney General Anil Nandlall and the Attorney General’s Chambers/Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGC/MOLA) last asked for it to be removed.

The voucher contained the figure of $72.8 million….