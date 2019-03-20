City seeks third legal opinion on contracts with Puran Bros, Cevons

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has moved to obtain a third legal opinion on the status of its five-year contracts with the two major garbage contractors, Puran Brothers Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management.

At a press briefing on Monday hosted by Mayor Ubraj Narine, Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe, it was revealed that they were awaiting the opinion of a third attorney. This was pointed out after Harry-Munroe indicated that they are stilling awaiting an interpretation from the Attorney General’s Cham-bers. The council had requested a second opinion from the Attorney General’s Chambers after its lawyer Roger Yearwood, in December, advised that the two companies were in breach of their contracts after they chose to suspend their services in the previous month.

With the M&CC owing the garbage contractors in excess of $160 million for services provided since June, the contractors in November argued that they were unable to continue to operate and withdrew their services…..