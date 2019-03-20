Fifteen women honoured by Anglican Diocese

Fifteen women were awarded by the Human Rights and Social Justice Com-mission (HRSJC) of the Anglican Diocese of Guyana on Saturday, during its second annual walk and awards presentation, held in observance of International Women’s Day.

According to a release from the Commission, the women were nominated for their extraordinary performance and for going above and beyond their standard job requirements to ensure the comfort and happiness of parishioners and community members.

Those honoured were: Yolanda Vascon-cellos (Christ Church), Maylene Ann Bollers James (Christ the King), Laurna Williams (St. Sidwell’s), Edna Edwards (Region 7), Sheila Seales (St. Swithin’s), Andrea Ragunandan (St. John-of-the-Cross), Nechelle Cosbert (St. Mark’s), Annie Charles (St. Mark’s), Joan James (Deceased), Paulette Charles, Ena Holder, Lerene Alberta Gordon (St. Alban’s), Virginia Watts (St. Gabriel’s), Doreen Glew (St. Philip’s), and Yvonne Duncan…..