Forty-nine hinterland students receive full scholarships to UG

Forty-nine hinterland students were granted full scholarships to attend the University of Guyana this academic year, as a result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Public Service Department.

The awardees are a fraction of those that were accepted to the University, as a Department of Public Information release noted that 67 hinterland students were admitted to the institution, however, for reasons unknown, the others did not follow through with attending.

The awarded students began their tertiary education in September 2018, the beginning of this academic year…..