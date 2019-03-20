Four Region 9 communities receive new wells – GWI

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has drilled new wells in four Region 9 communities to improve the quality and access of water for residents.

Wells have been drilled in Aishalton, Sand Creek, Kanuku and St. Ignatius, a release from GWI related. A total of 275 persons are said to be benefitting from this project.

GWI noted that Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, visited some of the sites over the weekend to inspect the progress of works.

It was reported that the well drilled in Aishalton is to supplement the existing one drilled by the Brazilian army, to adequately satisfy the residents who are dispersed throughout the community. The release further stated that 1,580 metres of transmission mains and 2,100 metres of distribution pipelines were laid to connect 44 individual new service connections…..