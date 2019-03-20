GBTI directors cleared of court order breach

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday upheld a no-case submission on behalf of members of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Board of Directors, who were charged by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) with failing to comply with a court order.

Robin Stoby SC, who is also Chairman of the Board, Edward Anand Beharry, Suresh Beharry, Richard Isava, Shaleeza Shaw, Carlton James, Basil Mahadeo and Kathryn Eytle-McLean are alleged to have failed to comply with an order issued by the acting Chief Justice Roxane George for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.

The charge alleged that the accused on September 7th, 2017, failed to comply with an order issued by Justice George for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation…..