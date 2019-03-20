GBTI expresses gratitude for public support

Reacting to yesterday’s court dismissal of charges brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) against the members of its board, the Guyana Bank for Trade and industry (GBTI) has expressed gratitude to its customers and friends who stood by it.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday upheld no-case submissions by lawyers for GBTI in relation to the charges brought by SOCU against the Directors of failing to comply with a production order by the court of Chief Justice Roxane George SC. (See other story on page 2.)

The eight directors charged were Robin Stoby SC, who is also Chairman of the Board, Edward Anand Beharry, Suresh Beharry, Richard Isava, Shaleeza Shaw, Carlton James, Basil Mahadeo and Kathryn Eytle-McLean….