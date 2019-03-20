GECOM can hold polls by November after house-to-house registration

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired judge James Patterson, has notified President David Granger that the Commission will be ready to host general and regional elections by late November following the completion of a new national house-to-house registration process.

In a letter to Granger, dated March 19th, Patterson explained that the timeline was arrived at after engagement with the GECOM Secretariat to determine the most feasible course of action to be pursued.

“In consideration of …the fulfillment of the various conditions highlighted, the removal of the external impediments, and based on the advice I have been given by the Chief Elections Officer, I would proffer that the Commission would be in a position to conduct General and Regional Elections no later than late November 2019 with an Official List of Electors having a qualifying date of 31st October 2019,” the Chairman wrote…..