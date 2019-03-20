Guyana News

Georgetown Mayor proposes $40,000 increase in littering fine

By Staff Writer

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has proposed that the littering fine be hiked to $50,000, as he believes that punitive measures need to be instituted to ensure that persons refrain from the act.

Narine, a press release from the Mayor and City Council said, opined that the current $10,000 fine is too meagre, and thus proposed the raise.

The mayor’s proposal was fuelled by his visits to several areas where cleaning was carried out by the council, with support from its special volunteer group. Narine was “disappointed to observe how those areas are overtaken with litter”…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM can hold polls by November after house-to-house registration

By
Jagdeo rejects GECOM’s November plans

Jagdeo rejects GECOM’s November plans

GBTI directors cleared of court order breach

By

Comments

Trending