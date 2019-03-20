Guyana News

Jagdeo rejects GECOM’s November plans

By Staff Writer

Opposition Leader and PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo last night rejected the Guyana Elections Commission plan for the holding of general elections in November this year following house-to-house registration.

On his Facebook page, Jagdeo said that he wished “to make it clear, that the PPP/C will never accept the November 2019 date for the holding of elections as is being put forward by the three APNU+AFC nominated GECOM Commissioners and the unilaterally appointed Chairman”…..

