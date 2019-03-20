Middle Rd, Buxton house gutted by fire

A Buxton, East Coast Demerara family of nine lost their home to a mysterious fire yesterday afternoon and were unable to save any of their belongings.

The fire at 52 Middle Road, Buxton started around 3 pm and reportedly began in the last bedroom of the four-bedroom house and quickly spread to other parts.

One of the occupants, Donnecea Adams, a teacher of the Buxton Secondary School said that she was at work when she received the message that her home was on fire.

“I was at school working overtime assisting some CSEC children when the guard sent a student to tell me my house was on fire. When I reached home everything was burnt,” she said…..