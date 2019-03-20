Ministry silent on delay in start of construction of new St. Rose’s High building

The Ministry of Education has been silent on the delay in the commencement of the construction of a new building to accommodate students of St. Rose’s High School.

Almost a year ago, government awarded a $352.7 million contract to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited for construction to commence.

Stabroek News had reported that the construction was expected to commence in August last year.

During a recent visit to the school compound, it was observed that no preparatory work has been undertaken for the construction of the new building subsequent to the demolition of the old building…..