Phase two of low carbon plan completed by 148 hinterland communities

One hundred and forty-eight hinterland communities have completed Phase Two of the Low Carbon Development Strategy’s (LCDS) Community Development Plan (CDP), resulting in the successful implementation of farming, aquaculture, mining, transportation and tourism projects, among others.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) release noted that within this phase of the project, 1,244 persons who hold a leadership role within their community, were trained on terminologies and concepts, financial accountability and management, and marketing and work plan preparation to assist in the management of their community business.

“All of these communities that are very far away from services, and other benefits in the country are being reached by all of these project activities. In that sense, I am very glad that is not only to comply with all needs but the promises that the Government of Guyana has committed itself,” said UNDP official Roberto Galvez, on the conclusion of this leg of the project…..