Road safety council calls for heavier penalties for errant minibus operators

Staff Writer

In light of recent road fatalities that have resulted from the actions of reckless minibus operators, the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) is advocating for a doubling of the fine attached to the offence of driving under the influence.

This was indicated by Senior Superintendent (Ret’d) Owen Trotz at the launch of Road Safety Month 2019 on Monday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

This year’s Road Safety Month is being celebrate under the theme, “Making Roads Safer for Everyone”.

The DPI release related that the GNRSC sent a report to the Traffic Advisory meeting, including recommendations for legislation to be instituted on upgrading the fines that are currently in place. The meeting is chaired by the Commissioner of Police…..

