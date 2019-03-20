Suspected mastermind of Vergenoegen attack arrested

Police have arrested the suspected mastermind behind the armed robbery of a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family in which over $4 million in cash, jewellery and other items were stolen but the victims did not identify him during an identification parade.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper yesterday informed Stabroek News that although the suspect was not identified, he remained in custody as the investigation continues. “…But we are looking at other avenues,” Cooper added.

Mohan Persaud, a large-scale fish vendor, and his wife, Jennifer Persaud, were at their McWatt Street, Vergenoegen home with their children when two men and a woman, who were all armed with handguns, attacked around 7.30 pm on March 9th…..