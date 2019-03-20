Guyana News

Twenty-four juveniles back in NOC’s custody after escape

By Staff Writer
The New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo.

A total of 24 juveniles escaped on Saturday night from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo and they have all either been recaptured or voluntarily returned to the facility.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday informed Stabroek News that the break-out occurred around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

A search was immediately launched for the juveniles, some of whom were recaptured in separate locations.

The others, Pareshram said, returned on their own…..

