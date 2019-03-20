UG unions deny distorting outcomes of Council meeting

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association and the University of Guyana Workers’ Union have refuted an accusation by the University’s Council that they distorted the outcomes of the last Council meeting in a recent public statement on what they said was the meeting’s failure to adequately address workers’ issues.

The unions, in a joint statement last Tuesday, had complained that the Council did not make any decisions on matters relating to workers during the meeting, and that their concerns were relegated to the bottom of the agenda. Subsequently, the Council issued a response to the union’s statement, in which it was noted that Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, Major General (ret’d) Joseph Singh, expressed his “regret at the course of action taken by the Unions to distort the outcomes of the Council meeting held on March 7, 2019, at which the Unions’ representative was present and participated fully in the discussions and decisions of the Council.”

Furthermore, the Council had indicated that it has been left with no option but to support a call by Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith for the impasse between the university’s administration and the workers’ unions to be referred to the Labour Ministry for conciliation…..