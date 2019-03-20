Updated data key for sustaining development, ensuring accountability

Finance Minister Winston Jordan on Monday emphasised the need for up to date information to both guide the country’s efforts to meet its development goals and ensure accountability in all sectors for the delivery of services to citizens.

Giving the keynote address at a High Level Workshop at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal, to aid the preparation of Guyana’s Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the progress made in implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, Jordan noted ongoing efforts to rebase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and warned of a “misleading picture” of the national position without the correct data.

“At the national level, we identify the goals and objectives and indicators just as we do at the global level. In the former case, they are the national programme performance indicators and, in the latter case, they are the sustainable development goals and the relevant indicators, consistent with our national development priorities,” he noted…..