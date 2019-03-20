Widow identifies accused as supermarket owner’s killer

The trial of Victor Bobb for the 2010 murder of Supermarket owner Dennis Ramah commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown, where the deceased’s widow identified the accused as the man who shot and killed her husband.

The charge against the young man is that on November 16th, 2010 at the L & D Supermarket at Second Street, Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Ramah.

Testifying yesterday was the wife of the deceased, Loraine Ramah, who, despite several suggestions by defence attorney Latoya Roberts that it was not the accused who shot her husband, maintained strongly that it was Bobb who carried out the act.

In her emotional testimony, during which she was moved to tears, Ramah exclaimed, “Is he (pointing to the accused sitting in the prisoner’s dock) who shoot and kill my husband, my life partner.”….