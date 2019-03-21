BV resident arrested over murder of bread vendor

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Beterverwagting (BV) bread vendor, Clairmont Telesford, who was discovered dead on Sunday morning shortly after a robbery at his home.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the suspect, a resident of BV, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The suspect is said to be known to the police and was previously charged with a series of robberies.

The investigation is being spearheaded by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Major Crimes Unit.

The lifeless body of Telesford, 63, of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, was discovered by his common-law wife, Shondell Emmanuel, shortly after they were attacked by bandits on Sunday morning…..