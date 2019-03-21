Carter Center floats option for August election

Given the concerns expressed that the existing voters’ list is ‘bloated’ with the names of Guyanese living abroad, representatives of the Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Center yesterday suggested to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that general elections can be held in August if existing legislation is activated to remove such names from the list.

“What has surfaced is the National Registration Act which provides for people who are non-resident to be taken off of the list… I’m not unprepared to explore the possibility of using the law that already exists but would need some regulations for it to be operationalised,” government-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters after the meeting.

The Carter Center team, comprising Jason Carter, who is the grandson of former US President Jimmy Carter, David Carroll and Brett Lacy, met the seven-member commission and the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield at GECOM’s Kingston head office yesterday…..