Court to rule on all no-confidence appeals tomorrow

The Guyana Court of Appeal will be delivering its ruling at 3 pm tomorrow on all three of the challenges to the December 21st, 2018 passage of the no-confidence motion against the David Granger-led government.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, following the conclusion of oral arguments in the final of those three appeals—that filed by private citizen Compton Reid.

Reid is challenging the validity of the vote cast by government defector Charrandass Persaud who voted in favour of the opposition PPP-sponsored no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC government.

Hearings in the other two appeals concluded last Thursday before the Chancellor and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory who are presiding over the cases. Those appeals concern that filed by Attorney General Basil Williams, who argues that the motion needed an “absolute majority” of 34 and not 33 votes, and that brought by attorney and chartered accountant Christopher Ram, who is asking the court to uphold the passage of the motion….