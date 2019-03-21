CPA recorded 4,917 cases of child abuse last year

A total of 4,917 cases of child abuse were recorded last year, while 495 have been reported for January 2019, a statement from the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) has said, even as its Director, Ann Greene, called for journalists to confirm the validity of data before publishing.

Greene, through a statement from the agency yesterday, chided journalists for recent reports that were “void of accuracy and misrepresented the facts and statistics of the agency”, and reiterated a call for information to be verified before publishing.

“I need the media to check to see that there is accuracy, particularly with statistics. Even if someone says something and it sounds strange and you have access to them, please verify the information, before wide publicity of inaccurate information. Since we had the stakeholder meeting with the police, there are some inaccurate statements going around the media and it is not entirely what we wanted to convey,” Greene stated…..