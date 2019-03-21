Guyana News

GWI commissions water systems at Timehri North, Hauraruni

By Staff Writer
Young resident of Timehri North, Princess Rutherford symbolically turns on a tap in her community while GWI, BNTF and Regional officials look on (GWI photo)

Residents of Timehri North and Hauraruni, East Bank of Demerara, are now receiving improved access to potable water as a result of the Water Supply System Improvement Sub-Projects, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has reported.

Although the system at the Timehri Pump Station was installed during the period September 12, 2017 and May 11, 2018, and the system at Hauraruni between May 2, 2017 and November 22, 2017, they were officially handed over to GWI yesterday during two separate ceremonies.

The project at Timehri, executed at a cost of $43,012,200, involved the installation of PVC transmission mains, flush out points, and booster pumps, at GWI’s Timehri Pump Station.

The Hauraruni project, which included the construction of a well, supply and installation of a PV pumping system, construction of an elevated storage facility and the installation of transmission lines, was carried out to the tune of  $24,555,877…..

