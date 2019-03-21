Guyana News

Lands and Surveys sub-office to open in Region 3 before year end

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC), will this year be opening a sub-office in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), in order to decentralise land services.

According to the Chairperson of GL&SC’s Board of Directors, Paulette Henry, there are currently eight persons employed at the Region 3 Office, however, with a new facility available, more can be employed to serve the area.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during a sod-turning ceremony at Crane on the West Coast of Demerara yesterday, highlighted that the building’s construction is part of the government’s programme to take services to the people…..

