Mahaica farmer charged with chopping wife

Fazil Osman, the Mahaica farmer who is accused of brutally chopping his reputed wife last month while she was accompanying a rural constable to serve a protection order on him, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with attempted murder.

It is alleged that 39-year-old Osman unlawfully and maliciously wounded Vashtie Mahase on February 24, at Hand-en-Veldt, Mahaica, with the intent to commit murder.

Osman was not required to plead to the indictable charge, when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to May 3, when it will be called again at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court…..