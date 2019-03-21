Guyana News

Man found guilty of carnal knowledge of six year old

- 12 years after offence committed

By Staff Writer
Dwayne Hamilton

A 12-member jury yesterday found a man guilty of carnal knowledge of a child, who was four years old at the time of the incident.

Dwayne Hamilton was found guilty before Justice Jo-Ann-Barlow. He was represented by attorney Ravendra Mohabir, while the case was prosecuted by state prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sara Martin and Seeta Bishundial.

The charge alleged that on February 21, 2007, the

defendant had carnal knowledge of a child of four years…..

