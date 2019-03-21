Region Six chairman calls for Berbice contracts to be put on hold after today

Chairman of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) David Armogan on Tuesday said that if Guyana enters a “constitutional crisis,” then regional contracts which have not been awarded should be put on hold.

“They should just be making salary and wages (payments) and make sure the hospitals run and the social services run but in terms of contracts that should be put on hold,” Armogan, a PPP/C-nominated official, told media operatives in Berbice on Tuesday. He was questioned on whether the region’s projects are likely to be affected during a “constitutional crisis.”

Armogan said that projects which have been awarded are not expected to be affected since those contractors would already be in the process of carrying out those works…..