Top Cop appeals for calm to continue, issues warning

By Staff Editor

Police Commissioner Leslie James today issued the following statement:

A Happy and Joyous Holi, greetings to all my Hindu Brothers and Sisters in Guyana and within the diaspora.  As Commissioner of Police, I wish to take this opportunity to implore that the current calm, peace and tranquility should remain throughout the Nation as the decision of the Court of Appeal is pending.  The leadership and members of the Guyana Police Force have noted on Social Media, notions of a seeming intention to disrupt the current calm in our society.  May I warn that anyone found in breach of the law will be dealt with in a condign manner.  The Force’s membership throughout the ten (10) Administrative Regions is on high alert and endeavours to prevent and respond to any eventuality.

