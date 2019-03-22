Alexander, gov’t reject Jagdeo claims of rigging plans, collusion in polls delay

Government-nominated elections commissioner Vincent Alexander has dismissed claims made by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that house-to-house registration will be used to rig the upcoming elections, saying that the claims are unsubstantiated and ought not to be taken seriously.

“I cannot take Jagdeo seriously. Jagdeo is at the epitome of the ‘silly season’ and as a responsible citizen I have to turn my face on Jagdeo rather than take him seriously. Jagdeo is doing all within his might to incite the population and I cannot let that folly get to me,” Alexander told reporters outside the Kingston, Georgetown headquarters of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) on Wednesday.

Two hours earlier, Jagdeo told a press conference that “APNU is hoping that through house-to-house registration they can tamper with the list. We are not going to accept this. We are not going to roll over and play dead on these issues.”….