Carter Center hopeful of polls deadline extension

Warning that Guyana could enter “a time of constitutional uncertainty” without an agreement on the way forward, the Carter Center yesterday said it remained hopeful that the National Assembly would meet no later than today to approve an extension of the deadline for elections.

“The Carter Center reiterates its support for Guyana and urges all sides to find an agreed-upon way forward to establish an early election date,” the Atlanta, Georgia-based non-governmental organization said in a statement issued yesterday based on its engagements with political leaders on both sides, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat and commissioners, and a variety of other stakeholders. “The Carter Center hopes the National Assembly is able to convene no later than March 22 to authorize an extension of the election timeline and to avoid a period of constitutional uncertainty,” it added.

The statement said that a Carter Center delegation, led by Jason J. Carter, Chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees, has been in Guyana this week meeting with key stakeholders to learn about the current challenges facing Guyana and to assess whether the Center could assist going forward…..