Collis Collison shot dead in Albouystown

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Albouystown yesterday.

Dead is Collis Collison of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and 68 William Street, Kitty.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, Collison was fatally shot at around 2.45 pm at Barr Street, Albouystown by an identified male suspect.

The statement noted that the victim was standing on Barr Street, Albouystown when the suspect approached with a firearm brandished, shot him and fled the scene.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a public-spirited citizen but was pronounced dead at 3.26 pm…..