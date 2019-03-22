Man stabbed in back, shot during Albouystown row

A 27-year-old man is nursing several lacerations and a gunshot wound following a third incident of violence in Albouystown yesterday.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force at about 7 pm yesterday they visited the Woodlands Hospital and made contact with 27 year old, Kezil Brazilio of Lot 33 Howes and Lyng streets, Charlestown.

Brazilio reported stated that at about 6.30 pm he was on Sussex Street when he noticed his sister-in- law and another female were in a heated argument. He went to see what was going on and the female’s mother came from behind and dealt him several stabs to his back.

After he fell to the ground a male who he knows from Charlestown came over him and discharged several rounds in his direction before making good his escape.

The victim reported feeling a burning sensation in his left knee and was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he is admitted in a stable condition.

Investigation are ongoing.