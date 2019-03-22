One dead, two injured after Corentyne accident

A Corentyne man is now dead after the car he was travelling in crashed into a bus shed along the Number 43 Village, Corentyne Public Road during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Kenrick Matheson, 29, a father of one, of Philippi Village, Corentyne, succumbed to the injuries he sustained early yesterday morning.

According to information gathered, Matheson was in the front passenger seat when the driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, lost control and slammed into the bus shed…..