Guyana News

One dead, two injured after Corentyne accident

-driver reported to be drunk

By Staff Writer
Kenrick Matheson

A Corentyne man is now dead after the car he was travelling in crashed into a bus shed along the Number 43 Village, Corentyne Public Road during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Kenrick Matheson, 29, a father of one, of Philippi Village, Corentyne, succumbed to the injuries he sustained early yesterday morning.

According to information gathered, Matheson was in the front passenger seat when the driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, lost control and slammed into the bus shed…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Wowetta woman dies after road accident

Wowetta woman dies after road accident

Man stabbed in back, shot during Albouystown row

Man stabbed in back, shot during Albouystown row

Several injured in High and Princes Sts crash

Comments

Trending