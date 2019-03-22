PPP/C to begin protests against gov’t today

Maintaining its stance that the APNU+AFC government became illegitimate at midnight last night in light of its failure to hold constitutionally-due polls or secure an extension, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has planned a series of both local and international protests that are to start from today.

The party has dubbed today “A national day of mourning” and has asked supporters to join in protests planned to be held here, in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, Toronto, and on social media.

“We are going to be having protests not just in Georgetown but all across the country and the world,” a senior PPP/C official told Stabroek News yesterday…..