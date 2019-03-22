Several injured in High and Princes Sts crash

Several persons are currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) following an incident yesterday involving minibus BXX 4165 and motorcar PNN 3115 at Princes and High streets.

Eyewitnesses explained to Stabroek News that the car which was travelling east along Princes Street attempted to “jump the major road” when it was hit by the 42 bus which was travelling south along High Street at a fast rate.

Following the collision the bus toppled several times before coming to a stop upside down with the driver pinned underneath.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens as was a passenger of the car who had been thrown from the vehicle.

At least one other person who was in the car was also taken to the hospital for treatment.